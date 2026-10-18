Brighton ace Diego Gomez broke down his incredible goal in their 5-0 Premier League win over rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday (October 18).

Fabian Hurzeler’s side moved up to second, at least temporarily, with an incredible 5-0 win over rivals Crystal Palace.

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Brighton are far and away the Premier League’s top scorers, with 23 goals in their opening seven games, four more than Manchester City.

The best of the bunch may have come in the win over Palace, however. Just seven minutes into the game, Gomez, 23, spotted Walter Benitez off his line, and tried his luck from the half-way line.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Gomez explained what was going through his mind.

"We knew it would be a really tough match. Mentally we felt ready. Very happy with the win,” he said.

"When I got the ball I knew the goalkeeper was a little bit ahead. When I scored I didn’t know where to run or what to do. I was very happy with the goal.

"It's about the brotherhood and the intensity. We keep doing this in training and games."