Brighton score three in first 10 minutes in Crystal Palace thrashing

Brighton & Hove Albion secured a fourth straight Premier League win for just the second time, as three goals in the opening 10 minutes fired the Seagulls to a resounding 5-0 victory over rivals Crystal Palace.

Having swept aside Kauno Zalgiris in midweek to record a fifth successive win across all competitions, Brighton carried their red-hot form into the early stages against Palace.

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The Seagulls opened the scoring in the fourth minute, when Pascal Gross’ inswinging free-kick was inadvertently glanced into his own net by Jaydee Canvot.

A second goal followed just three minutes later, as Diego Gomez picked up the ball on the halfway line and fired a magnificent 55-yard strike over a retreating Walter Benitez to send the Amex into raptures.

The visitors had no answer to Brighton’s onslaught, and Fabian Hurzeler’s men added a third in the 10th minute, when Charalampos Kostoulas’ clever back-heel was swept into the bottom corner by Yasin Ayari.

Armed with all the momentum, the hosts continued to control proceedings as the first half progressed, with Gomez seeing a volley blocked by Honest Ahanor, while Benitez stood firm to thwart a powerful strike from Ferdi Kadioglu.

Similar to the first half, Brighton came flying out of the blocks at the start of the second period, and Kostoulas netted their fourth of the afternoon, with the Greek teenager tucking home from close range after Ayari’s initial effort was blocked.

Match stats Flashscore

Determined to avoid further embarrassment, the Eagles went in pursuit of a response, but substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta spurned a glorious chance, firing against the crossbar when well-placed in the box.

Palace hit the woodwork for a second time heading into the final 20 minutes, as Jefferson Lerma nodded against the post from Daichi Kamada’s corner.

Momentum Flashscore

The hosts had no such trouble in the final third, though, scoring a late fifth through Jack Hinshelwood, who smashed home a rebound from point-blank range.

That put the seal on an emphatic victory, as Brighton rise to second in the Premier League ahead of Arsenal’s visit to Nottingham Forest later on Sunday, while Palace drop to 14th in the table.

POTM Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Olivier Boscagli (Brighton & Hove Albion)