Who's Missing: James out for Chelsea, Liverpool trio doubtful for Brentford clash

Andoni Iraola has admitted that Liverpool will have to wait and see if key trio Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak and Dominik Szoboszlai will be available for their trip to high-flying Brentford.

The three players have been key for the Reds this season but are all dealing with knocks and missed their midweek Champions League visit to LASK.

Advertisement Advertisement

Elsewhere, Chelsea will be missing captain Reece James for the foreseeable future after the defender underwent successful surgery on his knee injury.

Table-toppers Manchester City have no fresh concerns for their clash with Ipswich, while Sunderland will welcome back influential duo Brian Brobbey and Habib Diarra for their trip to Bournemouth.

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Everton: N/A

Chelsea: Jamie Gittens (ankle injury), Reece James (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Vitali Mykolenko (knock), Emmanuel Emegha (muscle injury)

Hosts Everton are unbeaten in home Premier League matches this season with two wins and one draw from their three contests at Hill Dickinson Stadium. The Toffees are looking to extend a three-match Premier League home unbeaten streak dating to August 22nd against Crystal Palace. In league matches on the road this season, Chelsea have earned three points from nine available.

Everton face no major injury concerns, although Mykolenko is doubtful, while Chelsea have been rocked by news that captain James will be unavailable for the foreseeable future after undergoing knee surgery.

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Brentford: Kaye Furo (surgery)

Liverpool: Conor Bradley (knee injury), Hugo Ekitike (achilles injury), Ryan Gravenberch (suspended), Giovanni Leoni (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Nathan Collins (calf injury), Mikkel Damsgaard (ankle injury), Josh Dasilva (muscle injury), Antoni Milambo (knock), Kevin Schade (injury), Jannik Schuster (ankle injury), Cody Gakpo (ankle injury), Alexander Isak (thigh injury), Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring injury)

Hosts Brentford are unbeaten in home Premier League matches this season with two wins and one draw from their three contests at home. The Bees will be out to prolong an eight-match Premier League home unbeaten streak dating to March 16th against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool have not been defeated in league away matches this season, with two wins and one draw on the road. The Reds are looking to add to a three-match away unbeaten streak. They haven't been beaten in a Premier League away game since May 15th against Aston Villa.

Key players Collins and Schade are doubtful for the hosts, while the visitors could be without Gakpo, Isak and Szoboszlai.

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Fulham: N/A

Hull: Ilyas Ansah (back injury), Jack Butland (arm injury), Mohamed-Ali Cho (muscle injury), Lucas Gourna-Douath (calf injury), Darko Gyabi (groin injury), Charlie Hughes (groin injury), Eliot Matazo (knee injury), Nobel Mendy (groin injury), Matt Targett (ankle injury)

DOUBTFUL

Hugo Larsson (groin injury), Tom Cairney (knee injury)

Fulham sit in 20th place with two points after six matches. Fulham were defeated 2-1 in their last Premier League match at Portman Road against Ipswich Town, extending their winless start to six. Hull City's last league match resulted in a 2-2 draw against Everton at MKM Stadium to extend their winless streak to four, leaving the visitors in eighth place on nine points through six matches.

There are no long-term injury worries for the Cottagers, although midfield duo Larsson and Cairney are doubts. The Tigers are missing several first team stars, including summer signings Cho, Gourna-Douath, Mendy and Ansah.

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Manchester City: N/A

Ipswich: N/A

DOUBTFUL

Jack Taylor (knee injury)

Hosts Manchester City are atop the table on 18 points, three points clear of Arsenal through six matches. Manchester City won their last Premier League match 3-0 at Anfield against Liverpool, extending their winning streak to six. Ipswich Town defeated Fulham 2-1 at home in their last Premier League match, putting them in 10th place on nine points.

Neither side is faced with any major injury concerns - it looks to be close enough to a clean bill of health for both, barring Ipswich midfielder Taylor.

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Newcastle: Anthony Elanga (knee injury), Ewen Jaouen (hamstring injury), Tino Livramento (injury), Jacob Ramsey (thigh injury)

Aston Villa: Ian Maatsen (ankle injury), Amadou Onana (knee injury), Matteo Ruggeri (injury)

DOUBTFUL

Modou Cisse (injury), George Hemmings (knee injury)

Newcastle United are hoping their home contest against Aston Villa on Saturday will prove to be the start of a more consistent run of form after an up-and-down start to their Premier League campaign.

The Magpies are missing attacking stars Elanga and Ramsey, while Villa have problems at left-back after injuries to both Maatsen and Ruggeri.

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Bournemouth: Julian Araujo (thigh injury), Eli Junior Kroupi (foot injury), Alex Scott (thigh injury)

Sunderland: Dan Ballard (hamstring injury), Thomas Meunier (hamstring injury), Romaine Mundle (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Veljko Milosavljevic (injury), Wilson Isidor (injury)

Bournemouth and Sunderland will be looking to improve upon their slow starts to the Premier League season when they face off at Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Sunderland slumped 2-0 against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Stadium of Light in their last Premier League match, extending their winless streak to four, leaving the visitors in 17th spot on four points through six matches.

Bournemouth were defeated 5-1 in their last Premier League match at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, extending their winless start to six.

Both clubs came through midweek European action unscathed - the Black Cats are set to welcome back Brian Brobby and Habib Diarra.

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Brighton: Femi Azeez (abdominal strain), Evan Ferguson (ankle injury), Yankuba Minteh (injury), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring injury), Stefanos Tzimas (knee injury), Mats Wieffer (knee injury), Zadok Yohanna (injury)

Crystal Palace: Axel Disasi (suspended), Chadi Riad (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Ibrahim Osman (injury), Pascal Struijk (rest), Ben Chilwell (injury), Dean Henderson (foot injury), Jean-Philippe Mateta (hamstring injury), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf injury)

Palace have got the better of Brighton of late, unbeaten in the last four Premier League matches between the two teams. A win for Brighton would be their first against Palace in the league since February 2024. The Eagles, during that period, have outscored the Seagulls with six goals for and two against.

Palace defender Disasi remains out due to his suspension, as does partner Riad, who will be missing more long-term. Brighton have a host of long-term absentees, including wide duo Mitoma and Minteh.

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Leeds: Mateo Joseph (knee injury), Joe Rodon (muscle injury)

Manchester United: Patrick Dorgu (hamstring injury), Benjamin Sesko (leg injury), Manuel Ugarte (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Dan James (back injury), Tom Heaton (abdominal strain), Kobbie Mainoo (injury), Noussair Mazraoui (injury), Luke Shaw (injury)

Leeds United's Premier League clash against bitter rivals Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday is one of the highlights of the domestic football calendar this week.

Hosts Leeds United occupy seventh place on nine points after six matches. Leeds were defeated for the first time in the league in 2026/2027, 2-1 in their last Premier League match at Emirates Stadium against Arsenal, ending a five-match unbeaten streak.

Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in their last league match to extend their winless streak to four, leaving them in 13th place on six points.

Young midfielder Mainoo is a doubt for Manchester United, as is left-back Shaw, while Leeds could be without winger James.

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Nottingham Forest: Igor Jesus (calf injury)

Arsenal: Pedro Hincapie (ankle injury), William Saliba (back injury), Christos Tzolis (hamstring injury)

DOUBTFUL

Nikola Milenkovic (knee injury), Nicolo Savona (knee injury), Martin Zubimendi (knock)

Arsenal's last Premier League match saw them triumph 2-1 over Leeds United at home, putting the visitors in second spot on 15 points through six matches. They are three points behind table-topping Manchester City.

Nottingham Forest are in 15th place on five points through six matches. Nottingham Forest were defeated 3-1 in their last Premier League match at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace.

The reigning champions are still without Saliba, Hincapie and Tzolis despite no fresh injury concerns. Forest are missing Jesus, while defenders Milenkovic and Savona are doubts.

Win probability Flashscore

WON'T PLAY

Tottenham: TBA

Coventry: TBA

DOUBTFUL

TBA

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve upon a slow start to the Premier League season when they face Coventry City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday.

Injury information for both clubs will be available shortly.