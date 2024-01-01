Tribal Football
IT'S BANNED! Slot makes major change in Liverpool training
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has banned flicks and tricks from rondos.

While predecessor Jurgen Klopp was happy for his players to entertain eachother during the exercise, Slot is all business with his newly inherited squad.

Watch LFC has highlighted: "Slot has banned the players from doing back heels/drag back flicks in rondos.

"Under Klopp all the players used them when space got tight but Slot and his coaches now want players to 'open' their bodies instead."

Significantly, Joe Gomez was seen being sent into the middle of a rondo after successfully pulling off a flick during the exercise.

 

