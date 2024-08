Aston Villa to bid for Liverpool defender Gomez

Aston Villa are being linked with a surprise move for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

The English centre half, who can also play full back, is not first choice at Anfield.

Per The Telegraph, he may be tempted by a move to Villa Park to play under Unai Emery.

Villa will only consider going in for Gomez if they manage to sell Diego Carlos this summer.

The Brazilian was a key player last term, but Emery may feel he can improve on the 31-year-old.