Gomez makes Liverpool transfer call

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has no intention of departing the club this summer.

The center half, who can also play at full back, believes he will get first team chances this term.

Suggestions in the British press had been made that Gomez may move on for regular game time.

Gomez, according to The Times, remains committed to being at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

New manager Arne Slot has been using different center back combinations in preseason.

Gomez will hope to sufficiently impress and get game time when the Premier League begins.