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'It is a compliment' - Tottenham's Pedro Porro breaks silence on Barcelona links

'It is a compliment' - Tottenham's Pedro Porro breaks silence on Barcelona links
'It is a compliment' - Tottenham's Pedro Porro breaks silence on Barcelona linksČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Tottenham defender Pedro Porro has broken his silence on links with a move to Barcelona.

The 27-year-old has been integral to Spurs since joining from Sporting on an initial loan back in January 2023, going on to make 159 appearances across all competitions.

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Porro had a stellar 2026 World Cup and has been consistently linked with a return to Spain ever since, particularly Barcelona.

Now, back on international duty with Spain, Porro has broken his silence on the links, calling them a ‘compliment.’

"Yes, of course it is a compliment. When one of the best clubs in the world is interested in you, or at least that is what they say, it is always good, because it surely means I am doing my job well. I have to continue on the same path," he told SPORT.

Responding to revelations that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is a big fan, he said: "I hadn't seen it. It's also a compliment on his part. 

“As I said before, it's good that, for example, the president of another club that is not mine values your work. It surely means that I'm doing things well."

Porro put pen to paper on a new deal at Tottenham last season, keeping him in North London until the summer of 2031.

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