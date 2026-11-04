Tottenham star blocked from Barcelona transfer move

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Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi.
Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi.Profimedia

Tottenham have confirmed their stance over potentially selling Lucas Bergvall to Barcelona in January.

The Swedish star boldly chose to join Tottenham over Barcelona back in 2024, however, the LaLiga champions have kept a close eye on his progress in North London, and could now launch an offer in 2027.

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The 20-year-old signed a new contract extension in September 2026, despite asking to leave the club back in June amid concerns over a lack of game time after a big spending summer from Roberto De Zerbi.

Barcelona are rumoured to be weighing up a €67M, but as per Football Insider, Spurs will block any offers to take him out of English football.

The rumours will continue to roll on in the background, with just two Premier League starts in 2026/27, with new signings Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes seeing more action in Spurs' engine room.

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