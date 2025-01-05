Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Why Garnacho frozen out at Man Utd
Liverpool make fresh stand on Nunez
Man Utd offer 3 unwanted players to Mourinho's Fenerbahce side including Antony
Liverpool clash with Man Utd in danger of being called off

Isak: Playing for Newcastle makes Premier League special

Paul Vegas
Isak: Playing for Newcastle makes Premier League special
Isak: Playing for Newcastle makes Premier League specialAction Plus
Alexander Isak has hinted he's happy where he is at Newcastle United.

The Sweden striker, who scored in victory at Tottenham yesterday, is being linked with a move to Arsenal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Isak insists he's settled at St James' Park.

"Playing football at this level has always been a dream and probably the main dream that I've had," he told Prime Video Sverige.

"Playing in the Premier League for a club like Newcastle with a fan base like they have here is extra special."

Mentions
Premier LeagueIsak AlexanderNewcastle UtdArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle boss Howe calm about Isak Arsenal rumours
Liverpool see Newcastle's Isak as the perfect Nunez replacement
Newcastle slap huge price-tag on Isak