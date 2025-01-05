Isak: Playing for Newcastle makes Premier League special

Alexander Isak has hinted he's happy where he is at Newcastle United.

The Sweden striker, who scored in victory at Tottenham yesterday, is being linked with a move to Arsenal.

However, Isak insists he's settled at St James' Park.

"Playing football at this level has always been a dream and probably the main dream that I've had," he told Prime Video Sverige.

"Playing in the Premier League for a club like Newcastle with a fan base like they have here is extra special."