Newcastle boss Howe calm about Isak Arsenal rumours

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is adamant Alexander Isak isn't for sale.

The Sweden striker has been talked up by pundits as a potential signing for Arsenal this month.

But speaking today ahead of their clash with Tottenham on Saturday, Howe said: "It's the first I have heard so I need to see the comments. But our players are loved by us and wanted by us.

"We have massive games to come and we need them to perform. Their focus can only be on what they are delivering in the here and now, we can only control on what we can control.

"But I don't see that (Isak and Arsenal talk) being an issue for us, especially in this window. We have so many big games to come and we are very focused, and the players are focused on having a great season, that is all that concerns at the moment."