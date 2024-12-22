Isak "buzzing" after first Newcastle hat-trick

Alexander Isak was delighted with his hat-trick in Newcastle's win at Ipswich on Saturday.

The treble in the 4-0 win at Portman Road was Isak's first in a Newcastle shirt.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It's been a long time coming for Newcastle, my first one here," he said.

"I'm buzzing. Scoring goals will give confidence and help me and the team. It doesn't matter if it's one, two or three."

Toon manager Eddie Howe said: "I'm surprised it has taken him this long to get a hat-trick with his talent, but I'm pleased.

"His first hat-trick for Newcastle is a great moment and we take pride in our players playing well."