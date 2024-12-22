Newcastle boss Howe: No part of me wants to see Isak leave

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admits he's desperate to keep hold of Alexander Isak.

The Swede is being celebrated today after scoring a hat-trick in victory at Ipswich Town.

Howe remarked afterwards: "There's no part of me or anyone at Newcastle that wants to let Alex go.

"He's very much part of our long-term plans. He's first class.

"He's motivated and wants to do well. He has big aspirations with his career but he's still relatively young. His desire to score goals is second to none and regarding his future, everything has been positive. I would love for him to contribute to us winning a trophy.

"I don't think contract talks have started, but he has a long contract and when the time comes that will be discussed by Alex's representatives and the football club.

"He's very popular in the dressing room and that's not always the case with an out-and-out goalscorer. He plays for the team, not just for himself, and he's always willing to learn. I can't speak highly enough of him."

