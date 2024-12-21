Howe "absolutely delighted" with Newcastle's win at Ipswich

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe was left "absolutely delighted" after their 4-0 win at Ipswich Town.

Alexander Isak hit a hat-trick in the rout at Portman Road.

Advertisement Advertisement

Howe later said: "Absolutely delighted with the players and what they've given this week, it's been a really big week for us. Getting through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup was one of our big aims and our league form needed to improve so brilliant to get back-to-back wins.

"We're just constantly trying to tweak things and trying to improve, there are a number of little things to upturn our form. Our creative play has been back to what it has always been - free scoring and look like we can create at any time."

On Isak, he continued: "There's no doubting his quality. We just needed to get the framework of the team right to give him the opportunity to score. He has really responded well. The goals today just show his class and coolness in front of goal. With his speed and his technical ability, he has a bit of everything.

"The plan is that Sandro (Tonali) plays a little bit deeper than Joe Willock and Bruno (Guimaraes), but they're still given a freedom to express themselves and to move. It's getting that balance right between the freedom and the structure, and I think they got the balance perfect."

On the January transfer window, Howe added: "The message is that we're probably, at this moment in time, need to concentrate on the players that we do have and get the best out of them rather than looking externally."