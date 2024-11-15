Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Man Utd veteran Eriksen: A shame Ruud has left, but...
Liverpool could sign ex-Man Utd star who has a low buy back clause at Benfica
Brighton veteran Welbeck breaks silence on Man Utd return rumours

Ireland coach Hallgrimsson hails Liverpool keeper Kelleher after victory over Finland

Paul Vegas
Ireland coach Hallgrimsson hails Liverpool keeper Kelleher after victory over Finland
Ireland coach Hallgrimsson hails Liverpool keeper Kelleher after victory over FinlandAction Plus
Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson was full of praise for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after their Nations League win against Finland.

Kelleher saved a penalty to secure Ireland their 1-0 win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hallgrimsson said, "We were lucky to have a good goalkeeper in this match. Caoimhin is doing really well at this point in his career. He is not conceding goals for his club and I hope he will take that to Ireland as well.

"He really answered the charges after the error against Greece. His whole performance was really good and I'm really happy for him.

"You can see his constant progress."

Mentions
Premier LeagueKelleher CaoimhinLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool hero Aldridge: Kelleher doesn't deserve axe when Alisson fit
Liverpool boss Slot has bad news for Kelleher
Liverpool keeper Kelleher delighted with initial Otte impact