Ireland coach Hallgrimsson hails Liverpool keeper Kelleher after victory over Finland

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson was full of praise for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after their Nations League win against Finland.

Kelleher saved a penalty to secure Ireland their 1-0 win.

Hallgrimsson said, "We were lucky to have a good goalkeeper in this match. Caoimhin is doing really well at this point in his career. He is not conceding goals for his club and I hope he will take that to Ireland as well.

"He really answered the charges after the error against Greece. His whole performance was really good and I'm really happy for him.

"You can see his constant progress."