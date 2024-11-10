Liverpool boss Slot has bad news for Kelleher

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been warned he remains only a backup.

Kelleher has been outstanding in the absence of injured No1 Alisson Becker, including on Saturday when he kept a clean sheet for Liverpool's 2-0 win.

But asked what will happen when Alisson is fully fit, manager Arne Slot said afterwards: "First of all, Alisson needs to become fit and I’ve always been quite clear and that’s always been the position of Alisson that he is, and will be, our first goalkeeper if he is fit. But therefore he first needs to be it, but Caoimhin has done outstanding last season and this season again as well.

"But the moment Alisson will be fit he will be our first goalkeeper."

Slot also stated: "We did put effort in defending them from scoring because that was also today – not in general, but today – that was their main threat in my opinion, their set-pieces, so we had to do a lot to prevent them from scoring and one or two times we needed our goalkeeper for that.

"And then these counter-breaks had nothing to do with what we do on the training ground or what we tell them before: that is pure quality and purely what the players come up with in these transition moments. For us, it’s about preventing the other team from scoring but for the ones that have been here for so many years it’s not going to be a complete surprise because it happened before I think."