Liverpool hero Aldridge: Kelleher doesn't deserve axe when Alisson fit

Liverpool hero John Aldridge says Caoimhin Kelleher should keep his place when Alisson is fit.

Kelleher has impressed in goal with Alisson out injured.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Aldridge wrote for the Liverpool Echo: "Caoimhin Kelleher has been magnificent and I actually think Arne Slot has got a really big decision to make in the next few weeks. Once Alisson is fit, I don’t think it’s fair if Kelleher gets demoted to the bench.

"I think he’s been absolutely first-class. He’s been faultless with everything he has done in the games, and I think Ali will be looking at it and be embarrassed if he went back in because he’s done such a good job.

"So it’s a big dilemma what he does in that position. Just say, for instance, Ben Doak had come in when Mohamed Salah was injured last season and scored 10 goals in five games. What would you do? Put Mo straight back in?

"It’s sleepless nights because football always used to be that if you were scoring goals, you stayed in the team. If you’re keeping clean sheets, you stay in the team.

"It’s going to be really interesting and it’s going to be difficult for the manager."