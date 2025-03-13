Brentford's Frank on Kerkez coming up against Mbeumo: I'm looking forward to that battle

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has opened up in his latest press conference ahead of this weekend's clash with Bournemouth.

Brentford will be hoping to bounce back after their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last week whilst Bournemouth are winless in their last four games and may want to rely on their home advantage to pick up a much needed victory. Frank highlighted the key head-to-head stats ahead of the game and predicts another exciting affair between the two sides.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I think Kerkez has been very good, probably one of the best performing left-backs in the season, Keane Lewis-Potter is up there as well, of course. Kerkez has been good and it's going to be a fantastic battle between him and Bryan Mbeumo. I'm looking forward to that battle."

He then praised the Cherries who are pushing for a European spot this season, a win could push them up to 5th place from 9th which shows how tight it is in that half of the table.

"Bournemouth have been really, really impressive. I like the way they press, they press extremely aggressively.

"We need to do well against that pressure. They're very good at playing direct and in behind, which is what they constantly do, and do very well.

"They are the best team in the league on these half transitions. They pick up the second ball and drive forward with their front four.

"They are having an excellent season, both teams are having an excellent season."

Finally, Frank revealed that Fabio Carvalho had undergone surgery having dislocated his shoulder but could return before the end of the season.

“(Carvalho) is a longer one. A quick and good recovery could keep the return to play time down, so he could be back just before the end of the season, but it would need to be a top return to play time.”

Frank added: “It’s his right shoulder. The surgery was good, and the rehab is on track, but it’s only been a week.”