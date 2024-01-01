Iraola says Tavernier needs to get "even better numbers" at Bournemouth

Iraola says Tavenir needs to get "even better numbers" even if it makes him a worse player

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola admits that he has been impressed with Marcus Tavernier’s contributions.

The Englishman has impressed for the Cherries so far this season, playing more than 80 minutes in all their top flight matches.

He also got a goal in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at the Vitality recently.

“I think he's playing very well,” Iraola, speaking before their weekend game against Liverpool, said.

“He's having chances. He's finishing, he's arriving from the crosses the other side. But I think he past season also was very good from him.

“I was very happy and that's why he played so many minutes and he gives us more things, not only the finishing.

“It would be amazing if he could have even better numbers because I think he has the ability to also do the numbers, but I don't want him to lose some of his work because he has to make the numbers because I think at the end, even if better numbers will make him a worse player.

“So, we ask him to do a lot of things and I want him to continue doing these things and if we can add more numbers like everyone else, much better.”