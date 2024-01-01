Ex-Newcastle striker Carroll explains Bordeaux move

Andy Carroll has explained dropping into the French Fourth Division with Bordeaux.

The former Newcastle and Liverpool striker left L2 Amiens for the fallen giants and scored twice on debut.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told RMC Sport: "You know, I just love football and it was an opportunity to play for a big French club. The level you play at doesn’t matter in the end. I love playing football and that’s what I came here to do. I really hope we can achieve our goals this season.

"I love football. To be honest, it even cost me money to have gone to play for the Girondins. But I play football and I’m just happy to play football. I want to be part of the history of this club and to be honest it’s not about the money.

"In my career, it’s never been about the money.”