Iraola says he does not "believe a lot in long-term goals" at Bournemouth

Iraola says he does not "believe a lot in long-term goals" at Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola has discussed his hopes for the upcoming season at Bournemouth as he looks to bring in some new faces to improve the squad.

The Cherries finished 12th in the Premier League, achieving a club-record 48 points in the process in Iraola’s first season at the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Many fans and even the manager himself has said that expectations are higher for the upcoming season as the club tries to push itself even further.

Speaking to afcbTV he spoke about how his side needs to improve if they want to achieve their goal.

I think we have to continue improving the team, continue improving collectively, continue growing the different players individually.

“We will try to improve the team and see where this puts us in the standings.

“I don’t believe a lot in long-term goals. In the end, this changes every week.

“At the end of the season, the table puts you in your place. We saw what our place was last season.

“Now it’s going to be different. We can see teams are improving, signing very good players.

“Everyone is going to be better, so we have to be there also.”

Bournemouth will certainly be looking at bringing in some fresh talent this summer which could take them to new heights next season in the Premier League.