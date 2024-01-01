Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Bournemouth boss Iraola insists England a realistic Cook option

Bournemouth boss Iraola insists England a realistic Cook option
Bournemouth boss Iraola insists England a realistic Cook option
Bournemouth boss Iraola insists England a realistic Cook optionAction Plus
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola believes Lewis Cook can break into the England squad next season.

Iraola was delighted with Cook's form this past season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the Daily Echo: “He has been performing really well.

“You see stats and a lot of things where he can compare to a lot of very high level players in his position, English or not English.

“He will be a very good player for England, I am sure.

“But the same way as when you ask me about Dom (Solanke), I think it is very difficult, because he has very strong opposition.

“England right now is a top team and to be even considered is very difficult.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueCook LewisIraola AndoniBournemouth
Related Articles
Bournemouth boss Iraola: I have no doubts about Billing
Bournemouth boss Iraola: Cooper and Elphick so important
Adams: Iraola surprised Bournemouth players with 'minimalist' tactics