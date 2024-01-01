Bournemouth boss Iraola insists England a realistic Cook option

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola believes Lewis Cook can break into the England squad next season.

Iraola was delighted with Cook's form this past season.

He told the Daily Echo: “He has been performing really well.

“You see stats and a lot of things where he can compare to a lot of very high level players in his position, English or not English.

“He will be a very good player for England, I am sure.

“But the same way as when you ask me about Dom (Solanke), I think it is very difficult, because he has very strong opposition.

“England right now is a top team and to be even considered is very difficult.”