Iraola says "there will be changes" for Bournemouth in summer window

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola admits the club are working on transfers.

The Spaniard was asked about whether there would be changes to his squad over the coming weeks.

Iraola has always spoken about how he is happy with the core group of players at his disposal, but does want to make tweaks.

He told reporters: “In the market, we haven’t changed a lot right now.

“We mostly continue with the same group of players from the past season.

“From the players who played more minutes, we’ve really only lost Lloyd Kelly, basically. The rest are here with us.

“We will also recover the ones who have played in the Euros and the Copa America.

“But still a lot of weeks with the market open. For sure there will be changes.

“But we have to prepare the ones that are here as good as we can.”

