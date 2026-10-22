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Liverpool target poised for 'imminent move' after Iraola update

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola.
Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola.Profimedia

Liverpool are closing in on a transfer swoop for rising Mexico star Gilberto Mora.

The 18-year-old is viewed as one of the best prospects to come out of Mexico in a decade and he set a new benchmark as the nation’s youngest ever FIFA World Cup player this summer.

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Mora is also current club Tijuana’s youngest-ever debutant and goal scorer, with his form attracting interest form several major European clubs.

Liverpool are rumoured to be advancing on a £35M deal for Mora, with Andoni Iraola hinting progress is being made, ahead of the January transfer window opening.

“Let’s see, not only because of what he’s doing,” Iraola replied. “There are times when you ask me about players, but I can’t talk about players who aren’t ours, right? In the end, there’s respect."

Spanish outlet Marca has gone one step further, with sources in Spain claiming a move to Europe is 'imminent' for Mora, but Real Madrid, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are also in the hunt for the teenager.

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