Nico Williams reveals why he snubbed Arsenal, Barca and PSG

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has revealed that he turned down offers from Barcelona, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain to remain at the LaLiga club.

The 24-year-old Spain international attracted widespread interest from Europe's elite following his impressive performances for club and country.

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Barcelona emerged as frontrunners for his signature in the summer of 2025, but Williams surprised many by committing his long-term future to Athletic.

Speaking after Sunday's emphatic 4-0 victory over Getafe, the winger confirmed that Arsenal and PSG had also attempted to secure his services.

"Apart from Barca, I had offers from PSG and Arsenal, and I rejected them," Williams told El Chiringuito TV.

"I am where I want to be. The decisions are made at home with my parents and my brother."