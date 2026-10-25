Isak among goals again as Liverpool bypass Brighton to move into top 4

Liverpool picked up their first Premier League home win since April, defeating Brighton & Hove Albion 2 -0 and ending the in-form Seagulls' run of five straight clean sheets in all competitions.

Key stats

- Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in four of their eight games, only Brighton & Hove Albion (five) and Arsenal (five) have done this more often in the Premier League this season.

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- Alexander Isak has scored in his last three games in the Premier League (three goals in total).

- Cody Gakpo attempted six shots in this game, the highest total for a Liverpool player in the Premier League this season.

Highlights

To follow...

Match report

Andoni Iraola’s side looked more likely to tame the blustery conditions early on, and a teasing pass from Florian Wirtz nearly unlocked a Brighton defence that has been miserly of late.

Still, Alexander Isak couldn’t quite take the ball under his spell as he bore down on goal.

His international teammate Yasin Ayari then spurned a huge chance to give the visitors the lead, putting his shot over the bar with Alisson out of the equation.

Opportunities kept coming at both ends, and the hosts landed the first blow, as Wirtz’s strike deflected in off Pascal Gross.

Bart Verbruggen was duly forced to pick the ball out of his net for the first time in over nine hours of play, although he reacted sharply to deny Cody Gakpo a few minutes later.

The Reds certainly didn’t look like a side short of wins at Anfield, and they soon doubled their advantage.

There would have been celebration in the boardroom as well as the stands, with big-money signing Bradley Barcola picking out fellow marquee addition Isak to make it 2-0.

Fabian Hurzeler’s team gradually began to recover, but Liverpool looked determined to repel them, with Jeremy Jacquet throwing himself in the line of an effort from Charalampos Kostoulas.

The Seagulls sought to crank up the pressure before the break, and won the ball back with an effective high press, only for Ayari’s effort to strike the post.

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Brighton continued with purpose at the start of the second period, and while Liverpool looked mostly penned in, they constantly threatened to counter-punch, and Gakpo really should have found either Isak or Barcola as the trio tore up the pitch.

Maxim De Cuyper nearly halved the deficit after some neat interplay, but a last-ditch intervention from substitute Trey Nyoni kept the hosts’ clean sheet intact.

For all their endeavour, the Seagulls were unable to test Alisson at all after the break, as the Reds saw out an impressive result.

It’s the first time that the division’s top scorers, Brighton, have failed to score in the league this season, although they have now produced back-to-back blanks after a goalless draw with Jablonec in midweek.

Liverpool move to six wins from their last seven (L1), as they quietly go about establishing serious credentials under Iraola.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alexander Isak (Liverpool)

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Catch up on the match here.