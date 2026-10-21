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'Let’s see' - Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola responds to links with Mexican wonderkid

'Let’s see' - Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola responds to links with Mexican wonderkid
'Let’s see' - Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola responds to links with Mexican wonderkidREUTERS

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has responded to links with young Mexican sensation Gilberto Mora.

The 18-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best prospects to come out of Mexico in a decade, becoming the nation’s youngest ever World Cup player over the summer.

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Mora is also current club Tijuana’s youngest-ever debutant, goalscorer, and assist provider, catching the interest of several top European clubs.

Recent reports have suggested that Liverpool are advancing in a deal worth £35 million for Mora, although nothing has been confirmed.

Speaking to reporters after their 4-3 Champions League win over Villarreal on Tuesday, Iraola responded to those rumours.

“Let’s see, not only because of what he’s doing,” Iraola replied. “There are times when you ask me about players, but I can’t talk about players who aren’t ours, right? In the end, there’s respect.

“And there has to be respect between clubs and well, if you’ll allow me, I have my opinion, obviously, but I prefer not to comment, not about players who aren’t from Liverpool.”

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