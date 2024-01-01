Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Bournemouth complete Huijsen signing

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Dean Huijsen from Juventus.

The 21 year-old Dutch defender has penned a contract with the Cherries to 2030.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told afcb.co.uk: “We are delighted to bring in a player of such high calibre on a long-term deal.

"Dean is someone that has such exciting potential and we are all excited to see where his journey with the club will go.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming him to Vitality Stadium and working together to help develop further all the qualities that he already possesses.”

