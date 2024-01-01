Huijsen "really excited" to get going after signing for Bournemouth

Bournemouth new signing Dean Huijsen has outlined his ambitions after putting pen to paper on a long-term contract.
Huijsen has completed his £12.8 million switch from Italian giants Juventus to the Premier League.
The Spain under-21 international will now get a chance to show what he can do in a Cherries shirt.
This week, the defender told afcbTV: “I’m really excited to be here and excited to get started with the guys and get to know them.
“The team in general play really exciting football – really progressive, forward football. As a club, the coach and the directors really gave me a good feeling.
“I spoke to him (head coach Andoni Iraola) earlier and we had a really good talk. I’m really excited and happy.”