Huijsen "really excited" to get going after signing for Bournemouth

Huijsen "really excited" to get going after signing for Bournemouth

Bournemouth new signing Dean Huijsen has outlined his ambitions after putting pen to paper on a long-term contract.

Huijsen has completed his £12.8 million switch from Italian giants Juventus to the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Spain under-21 international will now get a chance to show what he can do in a Cherries shirt.

This week, the defender told afcbTV: “I’m really excited to be here and excited to get started with the guys and get to know them.

“The team in general play really exciting football – really progressive, forward football. As a club, the coach and the directors really gave me a good feeling.

“I spoke to him (head coach Andoni Iraola) earlier and we had a really good talk. I’m really excited and happy.”