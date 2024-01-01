Father admits Pinto key in Bournemouth deal for Huijsen

The father of Dean Huijsen admits Bournemouth sports chief Tiago Pinto was key to his move from Juventus.

The former Juve defender's move to Dean Court was confirmed on Tuesday.

Donny Huijsen told TuttoJuve.com: "We as a family are very proud of his arrival in the Premier League, it is the best championship in the world and seeing that your 19-year-old son is going to play there is fantastic.

"The aim will be to play as many minutes as possible for Bournemouth, to become a better player and to help his new club achieve their goals this season.

"We were contacted by Tiago Pinto, the same manager who had brought Dean to Roma (on-loan last season). Other clubs also made themselves heard with us, but Bournemouth's project was the best and hence the choice of the Premier League.

"We liked many things about Juventus, what stood out most was the warmth of the club and the friendliness of the people who worked there which gave us the feeling of being part of this great family.

"It's true, but now the dream is to play in the Premier League with Bournemouth. In football you never say never, so we'll see what happens. Now he'll only think about doing well with his new club."