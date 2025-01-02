Iraola praises Bournemouth's academy for producing impressive talent

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has praised the club’s academy this week.

The Spaniard is delighted with the young players that he has been able to bring into the first team.

He recently named Max Kinsey on the bench, while he has used Ben Winterburn in five of the past seven games.

Iraola told the Daily Echo: “Yes, especially as you said, Max (Kinsey) and Ben (Winterburn) have been training with us last weeks, I would say every day, apart from some moments where they've played games with the 21s.

“And also during the week, considering the suspensions, the injuries we had, we've decided to travel also with Archie (Harris), with Remy (Rees-Dottin).

“I'm happy because they are players that help us a lot during the season. Normally they don't receive their reward because we choose players from the first team.

“But today we've needed them and they were there, ready for us.”