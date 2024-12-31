Bournemouth academy star delighted after making Prem debut under Iraola

Bournemouth youngster Ben Winterburn finally got to make his debut in the week.

The talent came off the bench to take the place of Evanilson in the lineup for manager Andoni Iraola.

Winterburn is one of many first-team players who came through the academy.

The list includes Jamie Redknapp, Danny Ings and more recently Jordan Zemura, Mark Travers and Jaidon Anthony.

“I can’t put into words how I feel, it’s a dream come true, something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid, so a really proud moment,” Winterburn said, per AFCBTV.

“As you train you get up to standard, you have to in a way, so I feel like it definitely prepared me,” Winterburn added.

“The lads were brilliant in welcoming me, so it felt comfortable coming onto the pitch, nerves but it felt really good.”