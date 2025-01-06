Iraola praises Bournemouth star Hill for his impressive performances in recent weeks

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has praised James Hill for his performances lately. 

The right-back impressed against both Fulham and Everton in recent Premier League matches. 

Hill came off after 82 minutes at Craven Cottage and lasted 70 minutes at home against the Toffees. 

After the 1-0 win over Everton, Iraola said: “He didn't have an easy game today because Ndiaye is a very, very good player. A very dangerous player, one against one. 

“I think he played very well, he defended him very well. 

“I think we've decided to finish with Lew (Lewis Cook) there because offensively Lew also gives us very good crossing, very good things. 

“And with Brooks, these overlaps, I think they could give us something else. But I think both games he has played really well.” 

