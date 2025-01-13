Iraola on Soler's impressive Bournemouth debut: He has survived, he has done very well

Iraola on Soler's Bournemouth impressive debut: He has survived, he has done very well

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has admitted how impressed he was with Julio Soler's debut in the FA Cup this weekend.

The 19-year-old Argentine signed from Lanús and started against West Brom in the FA Cup as the Cherries cruised to an easy 5-1 victory. He played the full 90 minutes, starting at left back.

Iraola spoke after the game about how he was delighted with the teenager’s performance.

“He doesn't speak the language, he comes from, really, in between seasons, because he finished in December, (but) I saw him training quite on form,” Iraola told the Daily Echo.

“That's why we've decided for him to start. But I think he has given us the guarantees in these two, three days to think that we could give a rest to Milos.

“And I think it wasn't also the plan to make him play 90 minutes. But he has survived, he has done very well.”

However, the young star has now headed straight off to join up with the Argentina U20s squad as they prepare for the South American Championships. The Spanish head coach hopes he comes back with the same enthusiasm and fight which could make him a regular starter for Iraola’s side.

“I would say even he has grown into the game and finished the game better than he has started. And it's a shame for him and for us now that he has to leave, he's already on his way to Argentina. We will lose him for some weeks, but we cannot do anything.

“And I hope he comes back in the same spirit. And I like his attitude. For someone so young coming to a different place, I’ve liked his game.”