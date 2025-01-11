Bournemouth boss Iraola thanks Valencia-bound Aarons after featuring in FA Cup win
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola praised Max Aarons after their 5-1 FA Cup win against West Brom.
The fullback featured despite being a step away from signing for Valencia.
Iraola told the Daily Echo: “Yes, there are things ongoing right now with Max and I have to thank him because we asked him to do probably a last effort of 45 minutes.
“A top professional.
“He has given his best and I think the agreement is quite close right now.”
Aarons is joining Valencia on-loan with an option to buy.