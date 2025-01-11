Iraola delighted as Bournemouth hammer West Brom

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was pleased after their 5-1 FA Cup rout of West Brom.

A Dango Ouattara brace and goals from Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo and Daniel Jebbison saw Cherries through to victory.

Iraola said: “I think the performance overall has been very good.

“We didn't panic when we conceded first. That is what you never want when you play, especially in a cup competition.

“And yes, the forwards, I think they all played really well. Most of them, almost, scored goals. So really, really pleased.” 

He also told the Daily Echo:  “I think he has played very well. I think he has played previously with his national team in the number nine position.

“Normally he's a winger, but sometimes they use him as a number nine and we have some players, Antoine, Justin, Dango, that even if probably it’s not their best position, they can help us there and they are good players.

“And today I think Dango has been very good. Antoine also as a number 10 at the end, very good.

“I'm very pleased because a lot of players have played in positions that are not probably their best and everyone has helped a lot.” 

