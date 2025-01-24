Iraola on facing Forest: We will have to be very, very good if we want to beat them

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola spoke at his latest press conference as he prepares to face Nottingham Forest.

Iraola was first quizzed on facing Nottingham Forest who are considered title challengers this season.

"We will have to be very, very good if we want to beat them. Defensively, they are elite. Absolutely elite.

"They have amazing numbers in the defensive stats, they have the spirit also and are full of confidence. We will have to be very good, especially offensively.

"It's very difficult to have clear chances against them so we will have to be clinical, very good in front of goal because they don't give you a lot.

"When they score the first goal, it is difficult to turn the game against them. It is always important to start strong and win the first duels."

Next, he discussed the club’s current injury crisis and who may return to the first team.

"Marcus Tavernier is the only player who has started training with the group but I don't know if we are going to have him tomorrow. We will have to decide."