Nuno Espírito Santo speaks on transfer troubles, Cunha links and Forest's consistency

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espírito Santo has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of their game against Bournemouth.

Firstly, Nuno was questioned on if he has been impressed with the consistency of his side this season as they are unbeaten in their past eight Premier League games.

"We are happy and satisfied with the performance of the players because they are very committed, they work very hard and we are competing very well. The big challenge ahead of us is to sustain this level of performance.

"Nobody expected us or predicted this situation but it is due to the bond - they help each other not only in training sessions but during the matches. The way we operate as a team. It is not a surprise because we demand but expectations are clearly there for everyone to see."

He then admitted that the transfer market is difficult for a team such as Forest especially due to their fantastic form.

"We are working. The club is working and more than anything it is working on the aspect of keeping our players here.

"That's because this is the squad that we have and these are the players that are going to solve all our problems. It is not easy to operate in this market and because we only consider options that will improve us, it is not easy.

"It's a tricky market for all teams. So that's why I say we will work the other way around and let's keep our players here."

He was then asked whether a striker is the one position he would like to bring reinforcements in.

"No, it is the same. Only players that can improve us because our players are working very, very well."

Transfer questions persisted and he was questioned on Forest’s links to Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha.

"I don't know anything about that," he said while laughing. "How can I comment about that? I'm so sorry to disappoint you."

Nuno then commented on Callum Hudson-Odoi who picked up an injury last weekend against Southampton.

"He felt his groin, it was very tight and he was in a lot of pain. He has been out for a couple of days and we will have to assess and see whether he is available or not."

He then spoke on Murillo who has signed a new deal with the club until 2029, showing his commitment to the club.

"We are delighted that he is going to be here long-term. He is a player with immense talent and can improve immensely due to his age. He joined us last season and improvement is there. As long as he keeps himself healthy and available, he is going to be great for us."

Nuno then opened up on whether talks are progressing over a new deal for striker Chris Wood.

"I think things are going well but I cannot give much further detail on that."

Next, he was asked on whether perception has changed on Forest due to the club's success this season and if the culture has changed over time.

"It is the other way around. Why do we have to sell ourselves? We are a good club. We are a good club for players. The environment. We have all the facilities that we can give to players to improve. We are improving, growing and trying to get better. This is how it is.

"The culture of the club is what the club has made so many years ago in the 70s and 80s. This is the culture of the club. This is what our fans dream of and we have to work very, very hard because it is really difficult to repeat that. The culture is Forest."