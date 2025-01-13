Iraola on replacing Bournemouth pair Unal and Evanilson this winter: It's not going to be easy

Tribal Football
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has revealed the club's plans to try and replace strikers Evanilson and Enes Unal in the January transfer market.

The pair picked up major injuries last week leaving attacking options  now depleted.

Unal suffered a tear in his anterior cruciate ligament whilst Evanilson had surgery on a broken metatarsal. When asked about signing a replacement this winter Iraola admitted that it would be a difficult task. 

“I think they understand the situation. I know that they are looking at options in the market, players that probably can come on loan and help us in this period that we will be without our strikers, but I don't know how much it will take. It's not easy, the winter market. 

“The strikers are also a special position. You never want to lose a number nine in the winter market. 

“So it's not easy in this market to sign a number nine. But I know that the club is analysing everything. Everything has been very quick because we were in a great position. 

“I'm very happy with both the strikers one week ago and it was probably, I don't know if it was our best position, but we were very comfortable. But football is like this. It's two situations that have happened and we will have to adapt. 

“But I suppose it's not going to be easy.”  

