Iraola impressed by Huijsen's mentality amid Arsenal and Madrid links

Shina Oludare
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has praised Dean Huijsen's mentality amid reports linking him with top European clubs.

The defender has a £50 million ($66m) release clause in his contract, attracting interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Chelsea.

"From what I see every day, training and playing and I don't see it (speculation) affecting him at all,” Iraola told reporters.

"I see him in the same mood that he normally is, he is training well. He is playing well also and I think, even being young, it's not something strange for him.

"He's coming from big teams (Juventus and Roma) even if they were not in the first team, so from teams, probably these things are quite natural and I see him quite normal."

Bournemouth sit eighth in the Premier League and still hold hope of qualifying for Europe.

