Real Madrid rocked as Chelsea step forward in Huijsen transfer race

Chelsea are on track to trumping Real Madrid for the signing of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

The newly-capped Spain international hasn't shied away publicly talking up a future move to Madrid. Indeed, his father has visited Real's Valdebebas training HQ in recent weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, AS says Chelsea have now intimated a willingness to meet Huijsen's £50m buyout clause, which comes into action at the end of this season.

Indeed, Chelsea aim to sign Huijsen in the first week of June during the Club World Cup transfer window in order to take him with them to the USA-based tournament.

And for his part, Huijsen is now favouring the London move over Madrid as he would prefer to continue his career in the Premier League.

Real Madrid regard Huijsen highly, but also are wary of blocking the progress of Raul Asencio and teenage defender Javi Martinez.