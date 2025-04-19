Real Madrid target Huijsen leaves door open to Bournemouth stay

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen says he's calm about his future.

With a buyout clause of £50m, Huijsen is a target for Real Madrid this summer, while he is also being linked with Chelsea and Newcastle United.

“I'm very calm. I don't really focus on it, now is not the time, I'm just focused on finishing the season well,” Huijsen told Sky Sports.

"My dad is my agent, he fixes everything.

"I don't read anything, I don't think about it too much, I'm just focusing on my football and working hard."

Exit no guarantee

Indeed, the Spain international intimated he could stick around if Bournemouth clinch European qualification.

"We're doing well and I think we can qualify for Europe. We have the quality and the potential," the defender said. "Who wouldn't want to play in Europe? I think everyone would like that.

"It would go down in the history of the club. It would be great for all of the players, fans and everyone involved. I think it is realistic with how we are playing.

"We are doing well and all of the stats show that it's not just luck and we deserve to be here. We just need to keep on working hard, stay humble and continue proving ourselves."