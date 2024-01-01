Tribal Football
Most Read
McCarthy: If the rest of Man Utd had the attitude of these two teammates...
REVEALED: Terzic being discussed inside Man Utd
Man Utd set knockdown price for Maguire
REVEALED: Klopp's mega contract at Red Bull

Iraola happy with Bournemouth centre-half options

Iraola happy with Bournemouth centre-half options
Iraola happy with Bournemouth centre-half optionsTribalfootball
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is happy with his centre-half options.

Illia Zabarnyi has acted as the senior centre-back, with Marcos Senesi or Dean Huijsen rotating alongside him. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Iraola told the Daily Echo: "I'm very happy with the performances of the three.

“Very happy. And even Hilly (James Hill) is the fourth one, when he played against West Ham, he was very good. 

 “But these three that have started the Premier League games, I think they've had very good performances and it's not easy for me.

“I suppose it's not easy for them because they will all want to play. I try to find the partnership that I think will give us more chance in every game. 

“Sometimes it's not because they played last game better or worse, because they fit better with the demands of the particular game and they have to continue pushing and giving me reasons to select them like all the others.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueZabarnyi IlyaHill JamesHuijsen DeanSenesi MarcosBournemouth
Related Articles
Bournemouth attacker Tavernier: Evanilson already replacing Solanke
Iraola delighted with form of Bournemouth winger Semenyo
Iraola gives crucial update on Bournemouth star as he returns to training after surgery