Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Why Arsenal won't stop Viktor Gyokeres if he decides to leave the side

Man United and Liverpool clash over Premier League left-back target

Criminal investigation begins into Xhaka as he could face 5 years imprisonment

Real Madrid stars thought Vinicius Junior's Arsenal transfer was a 'done deal'

Most read on Flashscore News

Why Amorim has been proven right after Garnacho's failed start at Aston Villa

Luke Littler confirms Netherlands boycott, cancels Dutch Darts Championship entry

Mbappe says being coached by Zidane like 'something out of the movies'

UEFA Nations League 2026/27: A complete guide to League A

Iraola gives Liverpool outcast Chiesa transfer ultimatum

Iraola gives Liverpool outcast Chiesa transfer ultimatum
Iraola gives Liverpool outcast Chiesa transfer ultimatumČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has reportedly told winger Federico Chiesa to pack his bags.

The 28-year-old is yet to play a single competitive minute under Iraola so far this season due to a back injury picked up in pre-season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chiesa has been plagued by injuries throughout his time at Anfield, meaning he’s only managed to make 50 appearances since joining in the summer of 2024.

He’s also been omitted from Iraola’s Champions League squad, leaving him in a precarious position under the Spaniard.

According to Calcio Mercato, Iraola has offered him an ultimatum: force his way into his Liverpool plans or pack your bags.

Chiesa was linked with a return to Italy in the summer but ultimately ended up staying with the Premier League club.

Mentions
Andoni IraolaFederico ChiesaLiverpoolPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Liverpool eye rising Dutch star to replace Frimpong

Mac Allister speaks on his contract situation: As I said, I'm going to give it my all!

Liverpool target La Liga star to solve right-back question