Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has reportedly told winger Federico Chiesa to pack his bags.

The 28-year-old is yet to play a single competitive minute under Iraola so far this season due to a back injury picked up in pre-season.

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Chiesa has been plagued by injuries throughout his time at Anfield, meaning he’s only managed to make 50 appearances since joining in the summer of 2024.

He’s also been omitted from Iraola’s Champions League squad, leaving him in a precarious position under the Spaniard.

According to Calcio Mercato, Iraola has offered him an ultimatum: force his way into his Liverpool plans or pack your bags.

Chiesa was linked with a return to Italy in the summer but ultimately ended up staying with the Premier League club.