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Man United and Liverpool clash over Premier League left-back target

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell.
Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell.Reuters

A new left-back could be on the agenda for Manchester United and Liverpool in 2027.

United are planning beyond Luke Shaw - who is out of contract next summer - with Michael Carrick reportedly unconvinced over Patrick Dorgu's level - and Lewis Hall remains on their radar.

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Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is in a similar position over Milos Kerkez at Anfield and that could force both managers into the January market and again ahead of the 2027/28 campaign.

As per the latest from TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell has emerged as an option due to his consistency for the Eagles since 2020 with 250 Premier League appearances racked up.

He is yet to agree a contract extension past 2027 at Selhurst Park, as he assess his options, over what could be a key point in his career to make a step up to a UEFA Champions League club.

Palace want to avoid a possible free transfer exit next summer and a winter sale could be on the table for around £20M.

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Premier LeagueLiverpoolManchester UnitedCrystal PalaceFootball transfers

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