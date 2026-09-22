Criminal investigation begins into Xhaka as he could face 5 years imprisonment

Sunderland and Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka could face criminal charges from Swiss prosecutors over allegations he obtained a forged Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

Xhaka has apologised for this “mistake” and will sit out his country’s forthcoming four Nations League matches as he left the training camp this week.

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The Lucerne Public Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that the investigation is underway and the former Arsenal star will face questioning by the authorities to determine whether any criminal behaviour took place back in 2022 when he obtained the certificate.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Canton of Lucerne confirmed it had initiated proceedings against Xhaka:

“The investigation aims to determine whether any criminal conduct has occurred in connection with the possible fraudulent procurement of false certifications and/or forgery (Covid-19 certificates).

“The individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The proceedings are ongoing, and we are not disclosing any dates for questioning.”

Pierluigi Tami, the director of the Swiss national team also responded to the news ahead of the nation’s first clash with North Macedonia this Saturday.

He told reporters: "I'm glad Granit reacted and took responsibility. We can all make mistakes. The most important thing afterwards is to admit them. I really appreciate his reaction.

“It's important for the team, as we start an important period after the World Cup. His case should not be a priority. So for the moment this has been decided. Vaccination was never mandatory for us, only a recommendation.”

Interestingly, former Werder Bremen manager Markus Anfang was banned from football for using a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate during the same year.

Anfang was suspended for 12 months and fined around £16,700, while his ex-assistant Florian Junge was banned for 10 months and fined approximately £2,500.

Document forgery in Switzerland carries up to 5 years' imprisonment or a monetary penalty, whilst obtaining a false certificate by fraud carries the same punishment.