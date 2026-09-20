Liverpool target La Liga star to solve right-back question

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Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.
Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.Profimedia

Liverpool are reportedly looking for a new right-back in 2027 amid concerns over Jeremie Frimpong's form and Conor Bradley's injury record.

Frimpong has struggled defensively during his first year at Anfield and Andoni Iraola is concerned over his long-term place in his starting XI.

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Reports from TEAMtalk claim claim they are tracking Real Sociedad star Jon Aramburu as an option with Manchester City also keen on the Venezuela international.

At Sociedad, Aramburu has developed into one of LaLiga’s best full-back and transfer attention from clubs in England has stepped up in 2026.

Aramburu’s versatility is a real plus point, as he can also cover at left-back, but his contract in San Sebastian runs until 2030.

That could be a block to a possible offer with La Real expected to demand around £50M to consider an offer.

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Jon AramburuJeremie FrimpongConor BradleyAndoni IraolaLiverpoolReal SociedadPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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