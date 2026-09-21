Ex-Chelsea star Mendy hails Sundowns after Al Ahli loss

Al Ahli goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has praised Mamelodi Sundowns after the South African champions defeated his side 2-1 in the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup.

Nuno Santos scored twice at Loftus Versfeld to secure victory for Sundowns in Saturday’s closely fought encounter.

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Mendy admitted Al Ahli had opportunities to take control but were punished for failing to capitalise on their chances.

"A lot of disappointment. I think we played a great match, but a final is decided by details, set pieces and concentration,” he told the media.

“Up front, I think we could have wrapped up the match in the first half. That's how it is. I'm proud of my team.

"I think we showed character and commitment here in South Africa against the best team in Africa, that's for sure. They're one of the best teams I've ever faced.

"They have a lot of quality, but we came here and showed our quality in our football."