Liverpool eye rising Dutch star to replace Frimpong

Liverpool are reportedly looking to bring in a new right-back in January as Andoni Iraola remains concerned over Jeremie Frimpong's place at Anfield.

Frimpong has struggled defensively during his first year at Anfield and Iraola is unsure over his long-term place in his starting XI.

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Conor Bradley's ongoing injury issues have left Iraola short of options in the position, and Real Sociedad star Jon Aramburu is a rumoured target with Manchester City also keen on the Venezuela international.

Ronald Araujo has been repurposed at right-back following his season-long loan move from Barcelona, but Liverpool, City and Arsenal are also tracking Feyenoord defender Givairo Read following an impressive rise in the Netherlands.

As per reports from TEAMtalk, Liverpool are considering an offer in January, to get ahead of their rivals in the race for Read.

Feyenoord are aware of the growth of interest and could demand around €30M with his contract running until 2029.