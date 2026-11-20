Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has given injury updates ahead of Sunday's clash against Manchester United.

Pochettino takes charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday afternoon, with his new side languishing in the relegation zone after one win in ten games.

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United are in 18th place with just eight points, and Pochettino said his side must be "brave" and must have "no fear" heading into the clash where Liverpool are firm favourites.

Andoni Iraola's side beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in their last match before the international break and news broke this week that Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni returned to training, in what is a major boost

Speaking on Bradley and Leoni, Iraola said they are making good progress, but the pair won't be ready to feature against United as Ronald Araujo prepares to step up at the back once again.

"It is very good news from both sides. The international break came at the best time for us because we got the chance to introduce them slowly into training with the rest of the players.

"They have already started doing things with the rest of the team in the latter part of this week. Obviously they are still not available but it is very good news that they are back doing things with the group.

"It is true that they will need to build up their training time slowly. Both of them are looking good though, so hopefully they can play in a some weeks' time."

Van Dijk available

Gravenberch was left on the bench against Arsenal on November 1st, and he was left out of the squad that faced Fenerbahce three days later due to a heel injury.

Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) and captain Virgil van Dijk (withdrew from the Netherlands squad) were also doubts for the United clash, but Iraola has confirmed the trio are recovering well.

"If everything goes to plan, they should all be available for the game. It is a matter of pain for Ryan Gravenberch, he is managing his situation a little bit but he has trained with us the past two days. Jeremie Frimpong is recovering in the same way, the international break helped with that. Virgil van Dijk is also fine to go."

With Leoni and Bradley returning, Hugo Ekitike now remains Liverpool's only injury as fans wait to see him return from his Achilles injury in mid December as per reports.