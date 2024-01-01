Iraola challenges Bournemouth players for Liverpool trip

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has laid down the guantlet to his players for today's trip to Liverpool.

Iraola says he wants Bournemouth to start earning points against the Premier League's top four.

He told the Daily Echo: “We analyse obviously the (Forest) game, but this is very different.

“For example, the Liverpool that played against Forest and the Liverpool that played against Milan, their approach tactically is different.

“So, you have to prepare for different scenarios, like against Chelsea.

“Sometimes they put Trent (Alexander-Arnold) inside, sometimes they put him outside, sometimes (Dominik) Szoboszlai plays on this side, on the other side sometimes.

“So, you have to prep different things and then adapt a little bit for the game.

“I hope they do the same and they are looking at our changes also.

“For sure this is our job and this is where we spend most of our week.

“But you cannot say no, we are going to do the same as Forest and then it's going to work now because probably their approach, their starting lineup, their movements are going to be different.”

Iraola also said: “I think we need to improve, I think, from the games we played against these top three.

“I think the one we played at home against City is where, okay, we cannot do much more.

“You finish the game and you say this is us, I like what I've seen today and it wasn't enough for us, but this is the way we should play against this kind of opposition.

“I felt against Liverpool, because we also played in the cup against them, they always have finished being better than us.

“The cup game was very, very close. I think probably we deserved more in that game. But the two league games, they were better, clearly better, than us, I would say.

“You see the game and you go there ten times, you are going to lose nine or nine and a half times if you play like this.

“So you have to go to your limits, to your best level, hope that they don't have their best day and give you chances and I hope we can do it tomorrow.”